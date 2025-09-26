Pupils from Harbertonford Primary School have swapped the classroom for the countryside this term, taking part in an action-packed visit to East Soar Farm.
Both Kestrels and Falcons classes enjoyed an immersive day on the farm, learning about crops, livestock and the realities of rural life.
Highlights included a guided farm walk, creating natural art in the fairy woods, and the ever-popular pond dipping, where children investigated animal life cycles and discovered the importance of local habitats.
The trip was a perfect example of the school’s ethos, “Small School, Big Opportunities,” as children rolled up their sleeves to experience hands-on learning in a natural environment.
Despite the damp, blustery weather, pupils threw themselves into every task with enthusiasm, feeding animals, exploring fields, and returning home full of stories of adventure.
They believe that a broad, balanced, creative curriculum will enable children to flourish.
Trips, like the one to East Soar Farm, and extra curricular activities are balanced with a traditional academic offer, allowing every child to find out what they love to learn about.
East Soar is a National Trust farm, situated just above Salcombe the location is perfectly suited to provide children with an outdoor experience that will stay with them forever.
Their mission is to provide young people of all backgrounds with a safe and secure environment to experience the wonderful benefits outdoor education provides.
They aim to develop confidence, skills and emotional well-being whilst encouraging an active, respectful and positive approach to life.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher of Harbertonford Primary School PTFA said:
“Experiences like visiting East Soar Farm are what make learning truly memorable for our pupils.
“It’s one thing to read about farming and wildlife, but it’s another to touch, see and explore it for themselves.
“We’re delighted to see how much the children gained from the day and we’re grateful to our staff and parent helpers who made this trip possible.”
