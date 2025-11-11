Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum urgently needs help to secure an historic map which goes up for auction next week.
One of their volunteers spotted the original ‘Kingsbridge Platt’ from 1586 for sale at an auction which will take place on November 20 via Forum Auctions.
All the copies of the ‘Kingsbridge Platt’ (the oldest known map of Kingsbridge) which they have at the Museum, were taken from a black and white reproduction which appeared in The Gentleman’s Magazine in 1796.
The original had completely disappeared from history.
However this auction has brought the once-lost Platt back into the light.
The discovery is extraordinarily important for Kingsbridge and they would very much like to secure the Platt for the town given its importance and history.
The description of the item at auction is as follows:
“Devon, Kingsbridge.- The trewe platt of the newe bylding, upon fyve pyllers of stone, betwixt the Church styles of kyngsbrydge, 1586, watercolour wash and pen and ink map of Kingsbridge, on vellum, ink inscription on verso in a contemporary hand "The mapp of Kingsbrig" and a later ink inscription, some surface wear, slightly faded and creased, some browning, margins trimmed away, in remarkably good condition, 410 x 485mm., 1586”
They would not wish to let this wonderful opportunity pass them by and hope people might be interested in helping them by pledging some money (no matter how large or small) to help them bid for the Platt at auction to enable them to secure it for the Museum and the town.
