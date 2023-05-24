Kingsbridge Town Council’s contractors have been busy carrying out maintenance on Fore Street including looking after the seating, planters, bollards and litter bins.
Twenty four cast iron black litter bins are due anytime to replace the old green plastic ones which have seen better days.
The bins are costing around £20,000 and are in budget.
‘‘You see other places where great facilities are opened amid much pomp and ceremony but they aren’t looked after and soon become tatty and worn out.
‘‘We have a regular maintenance programme and it’s all about being proactive rather than reactive.
‘‘The new cast iron bins will look very smart.
‘‘If people bumped into the plastic bins they would be ruined but these will just require a lick of paint.’’