Charleton CofE Academy, has been 'buzzing' this month as pupils, staff, and the local community came together to celebrate the season.
A highlight was the school’s Nativity performance, where pupils captivated audiences with their singing and acting, filling the church with festive cheer.
The celebrations also featured a Christmas lunch, where pupils and staff shared a special meal. Spreading the joy further afield, pupils visited Hyne Town House care home, singing carols, chatting with residents, and making one resident’s birthday extra special.
The school’s Christmas fair provided a fun, festive gathering for families, complete with games, treats, and seasonal activities, rounding off a series of events that allowed pupils to shine and brought the whole school community together.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at Charleton CofE Academy, said: “We are so proud of all our pupils for their fantastic Nativity performance and for spreading festive cheer throughout the community. It’s been wonderful to see them shine, whether on stage, sharing carols with residents, or enjoying time together at the Christmas lunch and fair.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, said: “The festive events at Charleton CofE Academy show just how schools can bring pupils, staff, and the wider community together. We love seeing the children celebrate their talents while building strong connections with everyone around them.”
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of distinctive communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
The mission and core purpose of the Learning Academy Partnership is to enable ‘Flourishing Futures’ for children by working together as a values-led family of exceptional schools, delivering an entitlement to exceptional education across all their local communities.
Ofsted inspectors noted in their report that Charleton CofE Academy has high expectations of pupils’ achievement and that pupils are committed learners and achieve well.
