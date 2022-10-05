Update on fatal A38 accident at weekend
Officers from the Devon and Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team continue to investigate the circumstances surround a fatal collision near Plympton last weekend.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.30am on Sunday October 2 by a member of the public who had discovered an overturned Grey Honda Civic that had left the road between Deep Lane and Smithaleigh near Plymouth, eastbound on the A38.
“The vehicle had sustained significant damage and a partial closure was put on to the A38 to allow emergency services to attended and access the scene.
“Localised searches took place and the body of a man was located near the vehicle; he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“He has since been identified as a 27-year-old male who was staying in the Plymouth area; his next of kin have been informed.
“Our enquires continue in relation to this incident and we continue to appeal for witnesses. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from the early hours of Saturday October 1 through to 10.30am on Sunday October 2 who may have any information that can assist with our investigation.”
You can contact police via the website at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting 330 of Sunday October 2.
