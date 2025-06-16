Architect company who restored The Trademan’s Arms, Stokenham, have won a Devon Building Control Partnership Award.
BBH Chartered Architects had worked tirelessly to bring the beloved pub back to its former glory following a devastating fire in September 2021.
The company worked closely with the local conservation officer and Historic England to secure planning and listed building consent - improving on the previous building to prevent similar events in the future.
Hailed as one of the most beautiful pubs in Devon, the architect business has maintained a comfortable but luxurious ambiance with features appropriate for the thatched 14th-century building.
The Tradesman’s Arms reopened last year after more than two and a half years of restoration work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.