Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm June 18 to 4am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to Wrangaton - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm June 19 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill carriageway closure between exit and entry slip road for horticultural works, diversion via exit and entry slip road.
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A303 eastbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A303 westbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.