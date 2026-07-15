Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed a crew from Crownhill Fire Station was mobilised to attended a fire on a small boat next to the pontoon on Victoria Quay, Salcombe, at 12.28 PM today (July 15).
Working with the harbour master, crews secured the boat, prevented the fire from spreading to nearby boats, and extinguished the fire from a safe distance while wearing life jackets.
One person was rescued from the boat by a member of the public before crews arrived.
The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, attack jet, and a thermal imaging camera.
A spokesperson from D&S Fire confirmed that the boat was completely destroyed by the fire.
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