Totnes fire crews were mobilised 10 times in 24 hours to a wide variety of incidents across South Devon.
On Saturday July 11, they attended a grain dryer incident at a local farm, a rescue involving people in the water, a small fire in the open, a road traffic collision involving people trapped and a carbon monoxide alarm.
Crews were kept busy with an animal rescue in the Buckfastleigh area, helping the ambulance service with a casualty on the moors, standby cover in Torquay and Paignton and a large wildfire on the outskirts of Paignton.
The wildfire was a significant incident, with additional resources drawn from across the area.
Crews returned to station and made the appliances and equipment ready for the next call.
Members of the public are reminded to avoid lighting open fires, disposable barbecues, or anything else that could accidentally ignite dry grass or vegetation.
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