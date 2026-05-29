University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) is the number one recruiting trust in England, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), a major milestone for healthcare innovation in the South West.
In the past year, more than 45,000 patients have been supported to take part in research studies - a 35 per cent increase on the previous year.
This places the Trust at the top of the national NIHR rankings.
UHP is now recruiting significantly more patients than any other NHS organisation in the country, including major London teaching hospitals, demonstrating that world-class research is being delivered at scale outside the capital.
This shared milestone with the NIHR is a significant moment for UHP and the wider area, bringing global impact to local communities.
Michael Visick, Research and Development Clinical Director says: “Our achievements can be attributed to the strong research culture embedded throughout UHP, from board level through to every part of the organisation.
“They are driven by collaboration, with teams across all departments working together.”
There are now more than 200 active studies underway, with research embedded across a wide range of clinical areas including neonatal studies to world-first, in-human trials for various disease.
This success demonstrates how sustained investment in research and development has positioned UHP as a national leader in clinical trials.
Crucially, this benefits patients by providing earlier access to innovative and emerging treatments closer to home.
It also strengthens the Trust’s growing reputation as a destination for leading clinicians and academic partners, helping to attract skilled staff and further research opportunities to the region.
The Trust’s research activity is now recognised as a core strategic strength and UHP says it is continuing to build on this momentum by expanding its research infrastructure and partnerships to ensure even more patients can benefit in the years ahead.
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