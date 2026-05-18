Rebecca Smith MP has been in Newton Ferrers to cut the ribbon on the new play equipment at Butts Park. along with six-year old Ralph who helped her out.
The sun came out especially for the occasion and a small crowd watched the proceedings
Miss Smith said: “Huge congratulations to the Parish Council and everyone else involved.
“ With a combination of The National Lottery Community Fund, Councillor contributions and Section106 monies from the Parsonage Road development, the new Pirate Ship climbing frame and slide and additional new and improved equipment has to make it one of the best parks I’ve seen.”
She added: “It was also great to hear the phenomenal school brass band play - The Big Friendly Street Band”
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