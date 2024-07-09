Ugborough is the tenth worst place in the country for mobile phone coverage.
Elsewhere in Devon, East Anstey came in first place and Luppitt in seventh.
A new study has revealed the worst locations in the UK for mobile phone coverage.
The research by Nomad used Ofcom data to analyse UK postcodes to assess their voice and data coverage from mobile phone networks.
In 2020, the government announced that it had entered into an agreement with EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone to grant funding for a Shared Rural Network (SRN).
Under the terms of this agreement, each of the four mobile networks committed to provide good quality data and voice coverage to 88 per of the country's landmass by the June 30, and 90 per cent by the January 31 2027.
While Ofcom’s Connected Nation’s 2023 report found that 7 per cent of UK landmass had no 4G coverage, there are still some locations that don’t get any signal at all, known as ‘Not-Spots’.
30-year-old Olivia Lott said: “Before buying my home, I knew that signal would be patchy, it’s rural Devon, after all, but I didn’t expect it to be quite such a black hole.
“Mobile signal strength where I live is dreadful.
“When I first moved here, my smartphone at the time didn’t have WiFi calling, so my only option for getting signal was walking up the nearest hill and flailing my arm around.
“I very quickly got a landline, and frankly I don’t know anyone else my age who has one.”