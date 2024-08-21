This September, Wild Will Productions presents two performances of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth at Mothecombe House and Gardens.
Directed and produced by the acclaimed Rob Heyland, these productions promise to offer a captivating blend of traditional theatre and modern innovation.
Following last year’s enchanting sell-out success, with movie great Jeremy Irons, A Midsummer Night's Dream will once again transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder.
Set in the scenic gardens of Mothecombe House, this production allows guests to roam the grounds as the story unfolds, creating an immersive and interactive experience that has become a signature of Heyland's work.
Reviews of last year’s production ranged from Perfect to Best Play I have Ever Seen!
In a bold and electrifying reinterpretation of Macbeth, the play, acted more or less as written, will be interwoven and overlaid with music from Guns n’ Roses to Carmina Burana and Mozart performed by two internationally acclaimed sopranos, Mary Bevan (OBE) and Keri Fuge, alongside a live heavy metal band.
Rob Heyland is a distinguished director, producer, and screenwriter with a rich and diverse career in the arts. Best known for his work in television, Heyland co-wrote the critically acclaimed British drama series Between the Lines (1992-1994), for which he received a BAFTA award.
His screenwriting credentials also include the popular television series Foyle’s War, Kavanagh QC and many others.
Heyland’s transition into theatre direction and production has seen him bring his narrative expertise and creative vision to the stage, where he continues to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling.
It was only on joining the RSC late in his acting career that Heyland became a born-again bardite. “Shakespeare wrote plays, not academic texts. He should be played with.” Heyland strips the inaccessible from the texts and endeavours to make every line understandable to young and old, educated and uneducated alike.
Commenting on the upcoming performances, Heyland stated, “Our productions at Mothecombe House are a testament to the enduring power of Shakespeare’s work, and our desire to explore these classic plays through fresh and exciting lenses. We aim to captivate our audiences by blending the timeless with the contemporary, ensuring a theatrical experience that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.”
Performance details: A Midsummer Night’s Dream-
September 11 to 14, 2024 [Matinee Sep 14, 1.30pm] Time: 6pm (doors), 7.30pm (performance)
Macbeth- September 18 – 21st, 2024
Time: 6pm (doors), 7.30pm (performance)
Tickets are available now and can be purchased through Eventbrite – search: Wild Will Productions. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/wild-will-productions-88050729613 Early booking is recommended.
Mothecombe House, located in the heart of South Devon, is a historic house known for its stunning Georgian architecture and beautifully landscaped gardens. Nestled within a private estate, the house offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and coastline. The gardens, which feature a variety of rare and native plants, provide an idyllic setting for outdoor events and performances. With its rich history and enchanting atmosphere, Mothecombe House is a beloved venue for cultural and artistic gatherings.