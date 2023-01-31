Two pedestrians were taken to Derriford Hospital after a collision in Kingsbridge on Monday.
The collision occurred on Embankment Road, and resulted in two people sustaining in head injuries. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not life threatening.
In a statement, the police said: "Police were called at 2.30pm yesterday, 30 January, following reports of a collision on Embankment Road, Kingsbridge, involving a Ford Focus and two pedestrians.
"The pedestrians, a man and a woman, sustained head injuries and were taken to Derriford Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.
"The road was clear by 4pm."