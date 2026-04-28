Two men have appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in Plymouth.
Hashmat Miakhel, aged 31, and Sayed Hoshmand, aged 19, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, April 28, 2026.
Both men are accused of raping a woman at a residential property in the Sherford area.
Police were first called to reports of a rape in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 26 April.
The victim and suspects are believed to have first come into contact in the North Hill area of Plymouth before travelling to Sherford where the incident occurred.
Both men, who are Afghan nationals, were remanded in custody to appear Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, June 1, 2026 .
Detective Inspector Katy Deer said: “We understand the concern an incident such as this may cause, however, as court proceedings are now active, I ask the public not to speculate and respect the legal process.”
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