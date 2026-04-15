A man has been jailed for 11 years with a further three years to be served on licence after bursting into two homes and launching ferocious attacks on two women and two children.
Brandon Wyatt, 22, of Plymouth, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 April, after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard how, on 10 January 2025, Wyatt first attended a property in the North Prospect area, where he entered shouting before grabbing a woman by the hair and repeatedly punching and kicking her.
He then used a wrench to continue the assault, causing lacerations to her head and hands.
Later that day, Wyatt travelled by taxi to Plympton, leaving without paying the fare.
He then forced entry into a second address by smashing a rear door with a plant pot.
Inside the property was the previous victim’s sister. Wyatt was known to each of the women.
He assaulted the woman and kicked two children in the face.
One child suffered facial fractures, while the other child and the woman sustained swelling and bruising.
Police, supported by a helicopter, located Wyatt on Derriford Road and arrested him shortly afterwards.
The court imposed restraining orders lasting 20 years to protect the victims.
Detective Constable Shaun McKenzie-Lenden said: “We welcome the sentence given to Brandon Wyatt at Plymouth Crown Court today for two separate incidents of extreme violence over the course of one day.
“Wyatt attacked two women – one of whom with a weapon – and two children. One of his victims suffered significant head injuries which may have on another day proved fatal.
“This was a shocking and ferocious episode of violence. I would like to praise the bravery of the victims for supporting the police investigation.
“I hope they are now able to put this behind them and feel some closure.”
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