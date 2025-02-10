Two men aged 28 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old child in Kingsbridge last month.
The incident happened on Cookworthy Road on Saturday, January 25. The victim sustained a broken tooth, cuts and bruises, as well as swelling to the head and face following the altercation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to a person who was driving a vehicle along Cookworthy Road at the time of the assault. They believe the driver had to stop to avoid hitting the males involved.
The two men, from Kingsbridge, have been charged with actual bodily harm and criminal damage, and have been released on bail.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, should contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50250021211.