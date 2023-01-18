They wrote: “We have received an overwhelming response following our appeal for information regarding the fire at the Bandstand in Kingsbridge. For that we thank you for your contact and collective efforts to help us with our investigation. We can confirm that two males were interviewed at the police station this afternoon (January 23) and have made considerable progress in gathering evidence to identify those involved. There is an abundance of CCTV cameras covering the area and we are in the process of reviewing all available footage. We hope to update you further in due course. Please continue to contact us with any information relevant to the incident....quoting log 147 of 22/1/23 or occurrence number 50230017533.”