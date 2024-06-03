Two off-duty police officers rescued two boys aged 14 and 11 from Hope Cove.
PC Simon Cooper who is based in Kingsbridge and his friend DC Nathan Brown who is a member of the Metropolitan Police and based in London were enjoying a day on the beach with their families on Sunday May 26.
They saw the 14-year old struggling in from the sea and he said there was another boy in trouble.
PC Cooper saw the boy in difficulty, swam out to him and managed to bring him back.
Meanwhile they were met by DC Brown who had managed to get one of their bodyboards.
They managed to get the boy onto the bodyboard and back onto the beach.
A Facebook post said: “On Sunday Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked by Falmouth Coastguard alongside multiple assets including Hope Cove Lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 924, and Devon & Cornwall Police, after two children were caught in a rip current at Hope Cove.
“Thanks to the acts of two off duty Police officer’s and other members of the public both children were rescued and brought safely ashore.
“This serves as a reminder to visit a Lifeguarded beach.”
RNLI Lifeguards South Devon are back patrolling Hope Cove, Bantham, Bigbury, and Challaborough between 10am and 6pm.
RNLI lifeguards have been patrolling beaches since 2001. They share safety advice, provide first aid to those who need it, and save the lives of those who get in trouble in the water.
If there’s a coastal emergency, dial 999 ask for the Coastguard.