Collaboration was at the heart of the event said organisers as Catherine Seymour from Harbour House led chair yoga and creative movement as part of a new partnership with NeST to deliver free “Move and Make” workshops. Zoe from Lead the Field Dog Training gave a talk on animal-assisted therapy, supported by her dog Dora, who proved an instant favourite. Other Tumbly Hill partners also introduced their services: Learn Devon, offering digital skills and confidence courses; the Devon Mental Health Alliance, who host a weekly wellbeing drop-in; Devon Breathers, teaching breath exercises for people with lung conditions; and South Dartmoor Community Energy, who run regular clinics to help households cut energy bills. Nola Baylis from Sounds2Heal offered popular sound therapy tasters all day in one of Tumbly Hill’s three therapy rooms.