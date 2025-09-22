The new Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub in Kingsbridge was officially launched on Saturday, September 20, with a Community Open Day that welcomed visitors from across the town and surrounding villages.
Run by local non-profit Next Steps Together (NeST) and backed by the National Lottery Community Fund, the event marked a new era for the much-loved former day centre, which has served the community for more than 30 years.
The Hub was alive with music, laughter and activity throughout the day. Visitors of all ages enjoyed performances by folk band Away wi’ the Faeries and vocal harmony group The Salcombe Larks, alongside hands-on workshops such as bug hotel building, fairy door painting, facepainting and papier-mâché making with Alice from Paper Bird Island. Chair yoga, gentle movement classes, sound therapy tasters and the OM Interactive projection system gave people the chance to try something new.
Collaboration was at the heart of the event said organisers as Catherine Seymour from Harbour House led chair yoga and creative movement as part of a new partnership with NeST to deliver free “Move and Make” workshops. Zoe from Lead the Field Dog Training gave a talk on animal-assisted therapy, supported by her dog Dora, who proved an instant favourite. Other Tumbly Hill partners also introduced their services: Learn Devon, offering digital skills and confidence courses; the Devon Mental Health Alliance, who host a weekly wellbeing drop-in; Devon Breathers, teaching breath exercises for people with lung conditions; and South Dartmoor Community Energy, who run regular clinics to help households cut energy bills. Nola Baylis from Sounds2Heal offered popular sound therapy tasters all day in one of Tumbly Hill’s three therapy rooms.
Tumbly Hill’s collaborative ethos was also seen in small but meaningful gestures: two teenage volunteers walked with older residents to and from the Vintage Bus Rally and across to Age Concern’s open day, showing how intergenerational connection and wider community support go hand in hand at the Hub.
Organisers gave special thanks to Steve from South Hams Signs, who designed the Hub’s new signage and supported the project with free fitting, and to Terry, landlord of The Creeks End, who displayed the signs outside his pub.
Visitors spoke warmly about the launch, with one saying, “I’ve been so lonely and now I know I won’t be,” and another, “I’m excited to come back.”
Suzi Garrod, Chief Executive of NeST, said: “The Open Day showed exactly what Tumbly Hill is all about: connection, inclusion and partnership. From crafts to choirs, therapy dogs to digital skills, we saw people of all ages sharing in something positive. Saturday was a celebration, but it’s also just the start of what we’ll achieve here.”
The Hub will now offer a growing programme of counselling, peer support, physical activity, creative workshops, dementia and carers’ groups, intergenerational projects, and room hire for community use.
For more information, please contact: Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub, Kiln House, Squares Quay, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1HN Tel: 01548 853033 Email: [email protected] or via their Website: www.nextstepstogether.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.