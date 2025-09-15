It’s hard to learn to play anything on your own at home and the internet can be very confusing, so Jennie went along to the Modbury Uke’n’Sing group to try to learn to play her ukulele better.
The group were so welcoming so she invited four people she met there, Claire, Wendy, Neil and Lin to her house to help her improve more, and they said yes.
They practised together some Fridays and a short time later thought it would be fun to set themselves the challenge to play in front of others.
Since then Small Fri Uke Group have played regularly to raise funds for MacMillan Nurses at Salcombe Rugby Club, performed at open mic events, Malborough Festival and this year on the main stage at Totnes Ukulele Festival. Last Wednesday they entertained a happy audience as part of the Kingsbridge Fringe Festival at Creeks End.
The members are all enthusiastic amateurs who just enjoy playing uke and singing along.
They play popular music that many of you will know and are happy to play to raise funds for charities.
This was the second ukulele group who played as part of this years Fringe and the feedback on to both “they are all a very friendly bunch!”
The popularity of ukuleles has and continues to grown and there was further interest from the Fringe audience.
If you want to know more the Modbury Uke’n’Sing Group meet on a Monday at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Modbury contact John Morgan at: [email protected] and Totnes Ukulele Kollective also meet on a Monday evening at The Barrelhouse contact Nick Balsdon at [email protected]
Kingsbridge Fringe Festival was fun to be a part of and a huge thanks goes to the organiser Steve Mammet.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.