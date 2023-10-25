Runners of Totnes’ 10k race have helped raise funds for one of the town’s charities.
Totnes Caring was recently presented with a cheque for £1,500 from the race’s organisers, Teignbridge Trotters.
A Totnes Caring spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled and very grateful to receive this cheque from the Totnes 10k race back in the summer.
“Over the years, the Trotters have raised an incredible amount for Totnes Caring and this year added to the total with a whopping £1500.”
The spokesperson said the money will go a long way towards helping people to live more independently in and around Totnes and help the charity support some of the communities most vulnerable.
Totnes Caring CEO Claire Hill added: “We are so pleased the Trotters supported us again this year. With the cost of living rising, and people’s needs increasing, it will really help us to do the vital work in and around the community that is needed most.”
The presentation was made extra memorable as it was Bob Small’s last Totnes 10k as race director. He will now be handing the baton to Teignbridge Trotters members Lucy and Rod Payne.
Gemma Taylor, community fundraiser for Totnes Caring, said: “It’s been a true pleasure working with Bob.
“We are sad to see him step down, but pleased to welcome Lucy and Rod, and look forward to working with them next year. We wish Bob all the best!”
The Trotters and Totnes Caring were joined by fellow supporters Sibleco and China Blue to present the cheque to the charity,