William Curzon from Woodleigh, Ethan Clack and Oslo Bastin are all students at Kingsbridge Community College.
They have just finished their GCSEs and will return in the autumn to start their A Levels.
The three of them set off from Minehead on Saturday June 29, at midday, on their epic 630 mile through hike along the South West Coast Path.
They aim to arrive in Poole in early August and will be passing through the South Hams between July 24 and 28.
On their GoFundMe page they say: “We are Will, Ethan and Oslo.
“After completing the two moors way in the summer of 2023 we, through the persuasion of Will, decided to up the adventure of our next summer.
“However this time we're trying to do some good from it and support our RNLI, an organisation that saves lives at sea all year round, allowing us Devon folk to maximise our safety whilst living in the most beautiful part of the world.”
Being a coastal adventure, they have decided to fundraise in support of the RNLI who are celebrating their 200th anniversary this year.
In the meantime, William's South West Coastal Path young photographer of the year photo is being displayed in London’s Paddington station this month along with the other finalists, before relocating to Plymouth in August.
Their journey can be followed on Instagram at: oslo.ethan.will_swcp
You can see more details of their fundraising at https://gofund.me/cc6f95c6
At the time of writing they had raised £1,015 of their target of £2,000.