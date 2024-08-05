Dartmouth has welcomed the 98m long superyacht ‘Aviva’ to their mainstream mooring buoys in the middle of the town.
She joined the 66m long yacht ‘Elysian’ and regular visitor ‘Constance’, which is 47m long, to make a spectacular line up on the Dart.
Whilst superyacht calls are becoming more regular, with many yachts calling to pick up new tenders and support boats from local manufacturers Ribeye, as well as to allow their owners, crew and guest to enjoy the beauty of South Devon, this is the first time they have ever had three yachts of this size on the river.
The mainstream moorings, originally designed by the Admiralty for mooring warships, are extremely flexible and able to be configured to accommodate vessels from small yachts to cruise ships.
Aviva has a hybrid propulsion system, and arrived in port this morning entirely on battery propulsion. Arriving from Troon in Scotland, she entered the river under the guidance of our Pilot, turned at the Higher Ferry and launched a tender from the garage at the stern, before being moored by the harbour team.
Weather and circumstances depending, we expect all three yachts to remain in port until at least Thursday, giving plenty of opportunity for local people to see the boats on the river.
She is owned by businessman Joe Lewis who was the majority owner of Tottenham Hotspur through the ENIC Group until it was passed to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022.