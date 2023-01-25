During the War Joan applied to join the Met Office, being fascinated by the way balloons were filled with hydrogen gas and released to track air flows. She passed an entrance exam and, since forecasters were required in military service, she joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, rising to the rank of Sergeant, with responsibility for organising the work of the teams gathering weather data throughout the South West. In 1942 she was stationed to the Met Office HQ in Plymouth, where she witnessed the city centre grimly reduced to rubble from bombing raids. For protection, Met Office staff worked shifts underground. She collated data from the numerous stations that gathered weather information, then plotted the charts used by the forecasters, with one large wall used to chart data obtained for the whole Atlantic region. Normally, the females in the Met office wore skirts, but when they had to climb up a ladder to put data up on the Atlantic Wall, they were required, for modesty reasons, to wear trousers. On occasions when she was stationed outside Plymouth, she did achieve her prized goal of sending up hydrogen balloons to gather data. Prolonged working underground led to her developing eye strain, so she was posted to Perranporth until her eyes recovered.