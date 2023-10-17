Rowcroft’s In Memory Giving and Legacy Manager Rebecca Cogger said: “Our Light up a Life celebration is for everyone, not just those families cared for by Rowcroft. Your dedication enables you to celebrate the life of a loved one, and through a small donation, you can make a real difference to the lives of so many local patients and families needing Rowcroft’s expert care and support this Christmas. With an escalating demand for end-of-life and palliative care here in South Devon, never before has our specialist care been so needed.”