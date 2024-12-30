An Ivybridge woman has scooped a Christmas prize for a picture of her cherished dog who passed away last year.
Claire Flynn, 51, was left heartbroken in 2025 when her much-loved labradoodle, Mickey, passed away at the age of 11.
The care home worker submitted a picture of ‘My boy’ in LiveWest’s Christmas competition after the largest housing association in the South West asked its customer to capture what Christmas means to them.
And Claire instantly thought of Mickey and the huge hole he will leave at Christmas.
Claire, 51, said: “Mickey was very intelligent, so well behaved and he just loved everybody.
“He was so lovable, and he was one of the family.
“He was my boy and he is sorely missed.
“He was a rescue dog that came to me 11 years ago and he was an absolute joy in the house.
“He was just the best.
“There’s not a day gone by when I don’t think about him.
“I have always had dogs and to lose them is so hard.
“Last year we bought him a present which he loved and it is sad that this year we won’t be able to do that.
“I have a cat now who is lovely but not quite the same as having a dog.”
Claire took Mickey to the beach at Noss Mayo in March where he had a day playing on the sand and meeting other dogs.
But when she returned home to her Ivybridge home, she realised Mickey’s energy had dropped which prompted her to call the vet.
Claire explained: “He had a lovely time on the beach and when he came home he just collapsed.
“I thought he was just tired but it got worse and I knew there was something wrong when my daughter came home and he didn’t run out to greet her like he normally would.
“It was a Sunday but I called the vet straight away and I was able to get him looked at a few hours later.
“It quickly became apparent that he had a tumour and some internal bleeding.
“It was such a shock and we couldn’t quite believe it.
“We had about 10 minutes with him in his final moments and told him how much he was loved.
“We were pleased to be able to say our goodbyes.
“We have got a little box with his ashes in which we keep in the house as a reminder of the special times we all had together.
“I am thrilled to have won the competition and thanks very much to LiveWest for naming me as one of the winners.
“Mickey would be very proud.”
Alice Smith, Head of Neighbouhoods at LiveWest, said: “We were massively touched by Claire’s story and the cherished memories she has of her dog.
“Pets mean so much to our customers and also to LiveWest colleagues.
“We wish Claire and her family a very Happy New Year.”