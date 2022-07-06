Transition Streets Totnes plan a series of family fun days

Meet the team behind Transition Streets at a series of community summer fun day events taking place this month.

On Saturday July 9 the team will be at St John’s School in Bridgetown from 12pm to 3pm, while on Saturday July 23 they will be at Follaton Community Centre from 1pm to 4pm.

The event aims to raise awareness of the pioneering Transition Streets project, aimed ab bringing neighbours together, which relaunched earlier this year.

Other events on the day will include free children’s activities, free membership of the Share Shed - a library of things, a barbeque provided by Food in Community offering delicious local food for a donation, plus a book and clothes swap.

Project Manager, Ruth Leonard-Williams said: “Taking part in Transition Streets supports you and your neighbours to imagine and create ways that can make your street a more caring, sharing, greener place to live.

“Participants reduce their energy and utility bills and with rising energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis, there’s no better time to be involved in a project like this.”

Transition Streets has been designed to create more caring, more sharing and more connected streets, and helps people reduce their carbon footprint and cost of living through taking practical action together.

To find out how you and your street can get involved visit www.transitionstreets.org.uk.

The website contains a wealth of information and useful resources to support participants in the current scheme, as well as those curious to find out more about reducing their energy costs together as a neighbourhood.