WITH two more strike days looming on the trains, Great Western Railway has warned trains will be disrupted.
GWR warns that today, Wednesday, an extremely limited service will operate on the second day of the latest strike.
Tomorrow, Thursday, rains will continue to be disrupted.
A spokesperson said: ‘There will be a reduced level of service throughout the day and some late-night services may be cancelled. Please check before you travel.
Friday and Saturday, January 6 and 7, are also strike days.
‘An extremely limited service will operate. Services will start at 7.30am and all journeys must be completed before 6.30pm.
‘Passengers are advised to find an alternative way to travel. Where services are running, customers should only travel by train if absolutely necessary.
On Sunday, January 8, trains will continue to be disrupted.
‘To help make sure everyone can travel safely, you must reserve a space before travelling on many of our trains. This helps us limit the number of people on these trains.
‘For reservable trains, we’ll automatically allocate you a space if one is available or ask you to try another service if not.
‘Don’t worry, we always leave space on board for those with walk-up tickets, such as season tickets, or those who may have been disrupted. ‘
For more detailed information, including when journey planners will be updated with the latest train times visit https://www.gwr.com/strike
Background
The RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions balloted members at Network Rail and train operating companies to vote for strike action in a dispute over pay and terms and conditions.
Negotiations continue to take place on a national basis with the RMT, TSSA and Aslef unions.
Unions taking action
January 5 – Strike action: Aslef (at GWR and a number of other train operators).
January 6-7 – Strike action: RMT (at GWR and a number of other train companies and Network Rail).