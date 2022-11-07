Train disruption continues despite pause of RMT action
The decision by RMT to cancel industrial action planned for over the past weekend, today (November 7) and Wednesday has been welcomed by GWR. However, the company warned the news came too late to improve planned timetables over the past weekend and into the early part of this week.
The train operator is working hard to reinstate services, but given the late notice, GWR’s advice to only travel if absolutely necessary today remains in place.
GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: “It is positive that talks with the RMT trade union appear to be showing some progress and we’re hopeful that today’s news brings us a step closer to finding a resolution to this long-running dispute.
“Unfortunately, with less than 12 hours’ notice before the strike was due to start, it was too late to restore normal timetables and spare customers from disruption.n tomorrow. Our advice remains to only travel by rail if necessary.”
Train services are severely disrupted and some parts of the GWR network have no service at all. Where trains are running, an extremely limited service will operate, and all journeys having to be completed before 6.30pm, with last trains departing before this time.
Where trains are able to run, they are expected to be extremely busy and we are not able to provide bus replacement services. Online journey planners will be updated with the latest timetable information as soon as possible.
Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel today. Only travel by train if absolutely necessary. A reduced timetable will be in operation and many routes will have no services at all.
Onward journeys outside the GWR network will also be affected. Our teams will be working over the weekend to prepare a timetable for Wednesday and more information will be available from Monday.
Industrial action by other unions continues.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for today or Wednesday can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days as follows:
Tickets for travel on November 7 are valid for travel on November 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Tickets for travel on November 9 are valid for travel on November 8, 9, 10 and 11.
GWR will operate as many trains as possible during the strike action. For further travel advice please visit www.GWR.com/strike.
The company’s Refund and Book with Confidence policies will remain in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected
