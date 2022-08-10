Town’s potted history photo show
IN A nod to Queen Elizabeth’s lengthy reign on the throne, the history of one South Hams town is to be given special treatment on the big screen.
Totnes Image Bank is delving into its vast cache of photographs to present a visual memory of the town over the past 70 years.
Secretary Derek Meacher is presenting the free show at Totnes Cinema using some of the image bank’s 60,000 stored images.
Derek said: “As Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year after 70 years on the throne, I plan to take the audience through 70 years of Totnes history.
“The talk will illustrate many facets of life in the town, not least the river Dart including the first Raft Race, flooding on The Plains, and the launch of Pete Goss’s catamaran.
“Many similar themes will be explored in this fascinating illustrated account.”
The event forms part of Totnes Festival and is being held at Totnes Cinema on Monday August 15 at 7pm.
The image bank, based at the historic Town Mill, Coronation Road, has recently made all of its thousands of images available online.
For more information visit www.totnesimagebank.info
