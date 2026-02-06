The Devon Young Farmers Club are looking for South Hams entries for the Devon YFC County Livestock Show & Sale which is taking place on Wednesday, April 15
Members who would like to enter either the Devon YFC Open Classes and/or Club and Group classes must complete the entry form and email it to [email protected] no later than Monday, March 16.
They ask that Kivells just have one point of contact per club (usually club Stock officer) rather than individuals entering.
If your club or group is running their own Show and Sale within the County Show and Sale this year, ask your Stock Officer to email Jane as soon as possible to let her know what your club classes are, but if you don’t have your own club show and sale, you can still enter the open classes:
- Class 1: Beef out of Dairy Steer or Heifer Calf (born on or after July 1 2025)
- Class 2: Beef out of Dairy Steer or Heifer (born on or after July 1 2024)
- Class 3: Beef from Beef Heifer (born on or after July 1 2024)
- Class 4: Beef from Beef Steer (born on or after July 1 2024)
- Class 5: Dairy Downcalving Heifer
- Class 6: Dairy Bulling Heifer
- Class 7: Best Ewe and Lambs (lambs to be born on or after January 1 2026)
- Class 8: Best Pair of Butchers Lambs (must have baby teeth)
- Class 9: Best Pet Lamb (must have baby teeth)
- Class 10: Best Pair of Butchers Pigs
- Class 11: Best Sow & Litter
YFC – Young Farmers Club – is an organisation that dates back to the 1920’s and was started to give young people in the countryside a way of socialising with other young people in their areas.
Today there are 38 clubs in Devon alone.
