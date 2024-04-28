Totnes Town Council holds its Annual Town Meeting at the end of the month.
The meeting gives members of the public a chance to ask questions and discuss topics they feel are important for the town as well as find out more about the current work of the Town Council.
The mayor will also announce the recipients of the 2024 Totnes Town Council Community Awards during the meeting.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, said: “Our town meeting is your chance to find out more about what the Town Council does for the community. Come along to meet the people who represent you and see our current and planned activities to help the town to thrive. This includes the grants we award to local community groups and the impact these have, the work of our Town Maintenance Officer keeping the town looking its best, the plans for Christmas lights and markets, our commitment to improving sustainability, and how we promote the town to visitors to support our local businesses.
“You’ll be able to find out more about our priorities as a council during the meeting but we also want to hear from you. “
The meeting is in the Civic Hall on Wednesday May 29 at 5pm.
Questions should be pre-submitted to allow time to research a response and can be emailed to [email protected] “We look forward to seeing as many people as possible on the 29 May,” said Mayor Price.