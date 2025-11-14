Fortnightly Totnes Youth Leisure Nights, running on Friday evenings in partnership with Totnes Leisure Centre, have now been running since January 2024 and have a membership of over 300 from Totnes and the surrounding rural areas.
The nights, run by the Totnes Rural Area Youth Engagement Project (TRAYE) who work with young people to provide youth work and informal education activities in rural areas, provide a place where young people can be active, social and supported in a safe, positive, environment.
The Totnes Youth Leisure Nights give young people aged 11-16 the chance to make the most of the facilities at Totnes Leisure Centre, using the gym and pool, trying out taster sessions such as non-contact boxing, yoga and dance and socialising with other young people from the area.
When attendees at the sessions were asked for their feedback they were full of positive comments on the scheme.
One young male attendee commented: “My mum wouldn’t be able to afford for me to go swimming or the gym because we’re struggling with money.” Another added, “If I didn’t come here, I’d just be stuck at home playing on my computer.”
Two females who regularly attend the sessions said that their Friday routine sees them swim, relax, eat healthy food and do creative crafting - bringing them a sense of balance, friendship and calm.
Kerry McCabe, TRAYE Services Manager, commented “The Totnes Youth Leisure Night is not just about sport, it’s about belonging, confidence, and wellbeing. For many young people, it’s a lifeline, a highlight of their week, and a reminder that their community cares.”
The fortnightly sessions run from 6.15 – 8.15pm, with free spaces available for young carers and low-income families. Food and drink is available to all attendees at no extra charge.
To find out more about the Totnes Youth Leisure Nights and book a place call 01803 862992 or visit www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/totnes-leisure-centre/
