Totnes Town Councillors have agreed emergency funding of £10,000 to help keep Totnes Caring’s essential patient transport service on the road. The free service is operated with the support of volunteer drivers to ensure vulnerable Totnes residents can get to healthcare appointments as well as social activities, such as the memory café, which play an important role in wellbeing.
Deputy Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Tim Bennett, said: “When the Town Council was told this essential local service faced being cut due to funding issues, we knew we had to step in to help keep Totnes Caring on the road.
“Being able to access health care services such as hospital, doctor, dentist, and optician appointments is crucial for the wellbeing of our more vulnerable residents in Totnes.
“It also enables everyone to stay part of the local community and to access local group activities even if they have reduced mobility or no other suitable transport options.
“I’m very proud that Totnes Town Council can support Totnes Caring with a grant for £10,000 that will help them to continue to offer the patient transport service to our more vulnerable Totnes residents.”
Totnes Caring’s patient transport service is for older people who are frail, have mobility or health conditions where other forms of transport are not very accessible.
They provide a door-to-door service to health appointments and to Totnes Caring social activities. Volunteer drivers use their own cars, the Totnes Caring mini-bus, or the Totnes Caring Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV).
Totnes Caring was established in 1987.
Over the years they have given tens of thousands of people the support, skills, tools, and confidence to lead independent and fulfilling lives.
Through the work of a dedicated staff and amazing volunteers, they deliver services to older people in Totnes and the surrounding areas; plus link worker services in South Devon and Totnes Primary Care Network area to over 18 year olds.
Kate Walker from Totnes Caring added: “Our volunteer led patient transport service, is the cornerstone of Totnes Caring.
“It is the only way many of our clients can get to their medical appointments.
“Without our volunteers, this service would not be possible, and we have seen a large increase in demand for transport over recent months.
We are so grateful to Totnes Town Council for supporting our charity with their very generous funding.”
Volunteer driver Mandy Flannery also explained why she gets involved: “Totnes Caring is a well organised and very pleasant group to work with as a volunteer. I get a great deal of satisfaction and enjoyment out of being involved with them and their clients.”
Totnes Caring receives no direct funding for the costs of these journeys and relies on donations to cover these costs.
If you’re interested in volunteering as a driver, please call 01803 865684 or email [email protected] Totnes Caring is also currently fundraising towards the costs of running their mini-bus, with a target of £5,000.
To find out more or to donate, go to www.totnescaring.org.uk