Following the success of the Christmas time markets and late-night shopping last December, Totnes Town Council has once again teamed up with Miss Ivy Events to mark the arrival of springtime with a family-friendly day of fun.
On Thursday April 13 the Market Square and Civic Hall will come alive with selection of local artisan crafters and giftware traders.
The fun gets underway from 10am when visitors will be able to soak up the atmosphere, indulge in treats from a delicious selection of street food traders whilst enjoying performances from local musicians and singers.
There’ll be a host of completely free entertainment to keep the children happy too. Let the little ones get creative at the crafting tables, or pit their wits in the treasure hunt and win a super prize! Just in case the sun doesn’t have its hat on, the event includes an indoor soft play area, and everyone’s favourite, a huge bouncy castle and slide. No festival is complete without face painting and so the little ones can bag themselves a colourful design, all totally free of charge.
It’s been a long, dark winter but finally the gloom is lifting, days are lengthening, and the sun’s warmth is seeping through.
What’s more Totnes Town Council is delighted to say that the gasworks roadworks in the town have finally come to an end.
They hope to welcome back anyone who has stayed away with a tempting day out for fun for all the family.