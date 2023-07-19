There will be cattle, sheep, horses, homecrat, baking, handicrafts and horticulture.
You will find chefs demonstrating their talents in thr demo kitchen, a Craft Marquee, Lifestyle Pavilion, The Devon Coppice and Smnallwoods Group, The Southwest Tractor Pullers Associations.
The event welcomes Andrei Burton the elite trials bike reader and champion.
There are the lamb shearing competition, the Totnes Spinners, Victor Pitt’s Sheepdog displays, terrier racing, vintage cars, tractors and agricultural machinery, The South Hams Motor Club and more. Gates open at 9am.