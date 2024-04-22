Could you spare a few hours to help on Sunday July 28?

The Totnes Show is a charity & goes ahead annually, thanks to its dedicated team of volunteers.

With so much going on they are on the look out for more volunteers to help at the show this year.

Volunteering is a great way to met people and get involved with your local community.

You might be retired, or a student, you might want to get some work experience for your CV, or be in event management, or you might just be someone who loves the show as much as they do and want to help deliver this special day.

There are a variety of jobs to suit all tastes pre-show and on the day.

Contact Linda (Show Manager) [email protected] if you'd like to learn more about any volunteering opportunities available.

Stewards enjoy refreshments and access to the whole show.