A group of Totnes retailers who have been plagued by shoplifters have got together in association with Devon and Cornwall Police to fight back.
They have formed a group called Totnes Business Watch and operate a policy of 'banned from one-banned from all'.
They are looking for other shops to join them.
Manager of Greenlife Adrianna Gutierrez: We have a WhatsApp group so we are all aware of what's going on.
"In our shop, we are upgrading our CCTV and things are getting worse.
For example, we sell Manuka honey and one would cost around £50.
"We are now having to put it behind the tills so we are losing money as sometimes people don't want to ask for it.
Adrianna says another problem is the police aren't always around: "There is often a problem getting the police at weekends or the bank holiday when there are none around."
Kelly Ridwell is the owner of Happy Apple and she says shoplifting is an increasing problem: "It's an ongoing constant battle we have between the shoplifters and ourselves.
"You've got to be careful and you've got to protect your staff and not chase them down the High Street.
I will because it's my business but you don't know, they could turn violent.
"We've had a couple in the past especially when they're drunk or on drugs.
Orion Nurse owns Revival and he is full of praise for TBW: "The group has been very successful since it was set up by Kelly and Jim.
"It was disheartening though to see the images of customers that you know.
"It's difficult to ban people but we must all unite.
The group has around 50 members but many of them are from the same shops so the idea is to expand.
