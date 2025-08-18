Over 200 people came out on Totnes High street last Saturday August 16- holding a 100 meters long red fabric line and placards, as supporters of Oxfam’s Global ‘Red Line for Gaza’ campaign.
It marks the many violations of international Law & humanitarian ‘Red Lines’ being crossed by Israel every day in Gaza & the Occupied Palestinian West Bank.
A spokesperson said: “We need our UK Government to stop arming Israel and take concrete action to bring an immediate halt to the starvation and killing in Gaza.
“Supporting genocide is shameful and undermines the ethical and moral standards that Britain has been proud to uphold.”
The Church of England, Christian Aid and many other religious groupings have taken a stand on this.
The Bishop of Exeter recently said in a statement, “It's time for action, not talking and there's no time to lose.
“Those who have the power to stop this famine must do it now.”
The Red Line protest in Totnes was supported in a statement by Father Jim of Totnes Team Ministry, which was greeted by applause when read out.
It was a moving and unifying event which was organised by Totnes Friends of Palestine and friends.
On their website Totnes Friends of Palestine describe themselves as: ‘A friendly, open group of local people, comprising all backgrounds and faiths including atheist, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Quaker.
We are committed to peaceful action and oppose violence of any kind.
Everyone is welcome who shares our desire to see the end of occupation and for Palestinians to be given equal rights to live freely with full citizenship and human rights in their homeland.
‘We are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the occupation and self-determination for all.’
