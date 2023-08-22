Potters and friends from Totnes will be exhibiting their work at the Birdwood House Gallery in October.
The exhibition will include current work by Totnes Potters’ 12 members, many of whom are skilled practitioners with many years’ experience between them, teaching ceramics, leading workshops and exhibiting in South Devon and beyond.
One of the potters is an experienced art therapist using clay as a means for connecting with her clients. Another works with groups in a bereavement support role, while four of the members deliver pottery courses at The Clay Yard pottery school in Totnes.
According to the organisers of the event, the potters work individually “to follow their own varied creative paths”, some in their own studios and others at kitchen tables, all brought together by their passion for clay and creative collaboration.
Group member Alison Hannah said: “The friendships I have made through my love for pottery are deep and connected. We have a common interest in clay that means we always have something to get excited about.
“It’s a great thing to engage with each other in order to get creative. The Totnes Potters for me has been an illustration of the increasing strength of ‘togetherness’, we have all grown together in our creative pursuit with clay and gained greatly from our continuing journey in ceramics.”
Artist Caroline Aisher, who lives close to Dartmoor and whose inspiration comes from the moor and the sea, started doing pottery as a teenager and later while studying at art college in Ireland.
By contrast, Alys Brooker’s relationship with clay began when she moved to Devon with her family some nine years ago.
Nikki Smith spent her career as a photographer in London, but when she retired five years ago, she decided to “have a go” at ceramics after moving to South Hams, where she “fell in love with all things clay”.
Members of the group will be at the exhibition each day and would be very keen to meet visitors and chat about their work.
For more information, contact Totnes Potters via their website at www.totnespotters.co.uk or via Instagram @totnespotters
The Totnes Potters’ exhibition at the Birdwood House Gallery, 48 High Street, Totnes, TQ9 5SQ, runs from October 23-28. Open daily 10am -5pm (4pm on Saturday, October 28).