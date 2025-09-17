Totnes Mayor, Cllr Tim Bennett, has been presented a copy of a newly launched book by Totnes airway dentist specialist Dr Kalina Borska. “The Borska Protocol” aims to teach a new protocol to dentists worldwide and bridge the gap between dentistry and general medicine.
Developed in Totnes, “The Borska Protocol” has been used by Dr. Borska for many years, helping people with Sleep Apnoea (breathing interruption at night), Bruxing (teeth grinding and clenching) and TMD - temporomandibular joint dysfunction – (jaw and facial pain). The protocol has also inadvertently helped people with back pain, hip pain, IBS and stooping.
After meeting with Dr Borska at Venus Dental Totnes, Cllr Bennett described the experience as “both enlightening and inspiring.” He added: “I’ve seen first hand the dedication to patient care and innovation that drives this industry forward. The Borska Airway Protocol book will no doubt add to the number of approaches taken to dental health. It is interesting to hear that her ideas and passions are stemming from our town of Totnes.”
Dr Borska explained that her book is intended to be a practical resource. “I’ve developed a clear protocol, a how-to guide, to give my fellow dental and medical professionals a safe and effective way to help these patients,” she said. “I want the protocol to be a standard part of the curriculum not only at dental schools but also in medical schools as it bridges both disciplines. I’m dedicating my life to trying to make this happen.”
Her work has made an international name for itself. Dr Borska has speaken to distinguished medical professionals around the world, lecturing in Bangalore and Ethiopia, but since 2015 she has made Totnes her base. She said she feels she was “meant to be based in Totnes,” where patients are often open to discussing natural approaches to health and wellbeing.
Her philosophy of dentistry extends beyond teeth to focus on the whole person, taking into account breathing, sleeping, mood and mental state. The practice itself reflects this ethos, with patients welcomed into an environment filled with books, paintings and artwork. “When you walk into our practice it doesn’t look as if it’s all about teeth,” she said. “It’s very different, it’s very rich in stimulation, you see the books and paintings, and you can just feel that there is a little more to us than dentistry.”
Dr Borska has also worked to restore dignity to the building that houses her practice, which she believes is “the most beautiful” building in Totnes, looking out towards the river and the island. Inside, the waiting room doubles as a sort of exhibition space for local artists, authors and sculptors - creating what she describes as a homely atmosphere that reflects the many layers of health and happiness.
“There’s more than one way of putting a smile on people’s face,” she said. “I do it in the surgery, physically, but I also do it in the waiting room.”
The Borska Protocol is available on www.denthority.com and a patient version will also be available soon.
