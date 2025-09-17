Her philosophy of dentistry extends beyond teeth to focus on the whole person, taking into account breathing, sleeping, mood and mental state. The practice itself reflects this ethos, with patients welcomed into an environment filled with books, paintings and artwork. “When you walk into our practice it doesn’t look as if it’s all about teeth,” she said. “It’s very different, it’s very rich in stimulation, you see the books and paintings, and you can just feel that there is a little more to us than dentistry.”