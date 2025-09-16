Devon residents are being urged to open their gardens to some rather special new arrivals, as the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) looks to rehome 350 hens later this month.
A rehoming day will take place in Rose Ash, near Exmoor, on Saturday, September 20, with the national charity appealing for local families to step forward and offer the birds a second chance at life beyond the farmyard.
Totnes resident and BHWT volunteer Jennifer Compton said she couldn’t recommend hen adoption highly enough. “They bring so much joy,” she said.
Jennifer, who has helped with countless rehomings, says the birds are much more than egg-layers. “Not only are they entertaining, but they’re easy to train. They learn quite quickly. Mine come to me whenever I call or rattle a tin. They have different characters. And they lay lovely fresh eggs which are great for cakes.”
She added: “A friend took four hens at the last BHWT rehoming event. Now when she steps into the garden they run to her. She’s hooked.”
All it takes to adopt is a fox-proof home, food, water and a little TLC. In return, says Jennifer, the hens will reward their new families with affection, character and delicious eggs
The BHWT was established in 2005 by Jane Howorth MBE and is Britain’s first registered charity for rehoming laying hens. Last year, the charity rehomed its one millionth hen to His Majesty King Charles III.
Gaynor Davies, Head of Welfare and Operations at the BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005. If you’re in Devon and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens – who will continue popping out the occasional egg – please get in touch as soon as you can.”
Those interested must register in advance at bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption by 4pm on Friday, September 19. The charity’s rehoming team can also be contacted on 01884 860084.
