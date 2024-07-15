Elmhirst Lodge comprises of 42 one- and two-bedroom apartments that all feature fitted kitchens, round-the-clock access to a support system and energy-efficient and economical heating. Owners will also benefit from having use of a Guest Suite, where visiting friends and family can stay, with an exclusive Owner’s Lounge, featuring a coffee bar with views out to a landscaped garden – the perfect place to spend an afternoon. The development also benefits from a secure camera entry system and a Lodge Manager, who is available Monday to Friday offering Owners that peace of mind.