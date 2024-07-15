Churchill Living welcomed the Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Emily Price, for an afternoon of fizz, canapes at its Welcome Party in Elmhirst Lodge last month.
The Mayor joined the growing community at the Lodge to celebrate the first owners at the development, along with the Lodge Manager Joseph and sales team members, Angela and Sadie.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, said: “I was delighted to attend the Welcome Party at Churchill’s Elmhirst Lodge in Totnes. It was great to meet the residents and to get to know some new members of the community. I hope they continue to enjoy their new homes, their Churchill community and living in Totnes."
Jo Ridehalgh, Senior Marketing Executive at Churchill Living, said: “We were thrilled to welcome our guest of honour, Mayor Emily Price to our Welcome Party to meet our new Owners. With over 50% already reserved off plan, we can’t wait to see our community expand.”
Elmhirst Lodge comprises of 42 one- and two-bedroom apartments that all feature fitted kitchens, round-the-clock access to a support system and energy-efficient and economical heating. Owners will also benefit from having use of a Guest Suite, where visiting friends and family can stay, with an exclusive Owner’s Lounge, featuring a coffee bar with views out to a landscaped garden – the perfect place to spend an afternoon. The development also benefits from a secure camera entry system and a Lodge Manager, who is available Monday to Friday offering Owners that peace of mind.