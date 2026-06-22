Arson is suspected following the burning down of two sheds in Totnes.
Crews were called in from Totnes and Buckfastleigh to fight the blaze,
The call came just after 6am on Sunday, June 21.
The sheds were completely destroyed and severe heat and smoke damage was also caused to the rear of two properties.
To extinguish the fire, crews used a hose reel jet, a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, a gas monitor and tools.
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