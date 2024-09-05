Totnes’s very own Graham Walker joins the late HM The Queen, prime ministers and many others with his own portrait being painted on Saturday September 21 in St Mary’s church Totnes.
English Impressionist artist Sherree Valentine Daines is giving a masterclass in portrait painting and will be painting Graham’s picture live which will be auctioned by auctioneer Martin Roberts from BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer at the end of the night along with other great artworks from local artists and even a Picasso and a Damien Hirst.
All proceeds will go to the Uplift Appeal.
Graham has raised nearly £150,000 in total for local charities, including many Totnes charities and is writing his second book.
Tickets are £10 and £5 – please pay what you can afford. Viewing starts at 6.30pm with bar open before painting gets underway at 7.30pm.
You can book at: https://ttm.churchsuite.com/events/xdspxmzq