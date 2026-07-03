With a week to go until the Totnes Fringe Festival, organisers have highlighted a selection of shows ahead of the four-day programme.
Running from 9 to 12 July, the festival will feature more than 70 performances across venues in the town, including theatre, comedy, cabaret, spoken word, dance and live art.
Creative Director Danielle McIlven shares some of her picks for the weekend from the packed Fringe programme.
"Coming to a Fringe Festival ready to watch something you know nothing about is one of the joys," she said.
"You can experience theatre, poetry, cabaret, and dance all within a few hundred metres and a couple of hours."
Among the performances recommended by organisers are the theatre show ‘Niplash’, live drawing and storytelling performance Drawing on the Bottle, and Belgian artist Jipe Lukusa's physical comedy ‘Zonga’ on the festival's first full day of entertainment.
Saturday's programme includes a new adaptation of H.G. Wells' The First Men in the Moon, workplace comedies Look Busy and Work, and the improvised fantasy show ‘Blame of Thrones’.
Sunday's line-up features Polish satire ‘Paperweights’, a folklore-inspired production titled ‘The Werewolf', improvised musical comedy ‘This Is Your Musical’, and participatory performance Karaoke (ART) by Brussels-based artist Davis Freeman.
Alongside ticketed events, the festival will also include free family performances in Leechwell Gardens, roving poets across the town and a series of talks exploring topics including climate action, work and community.
Organisers said several performances had already sold out and advised audiences to book in advance.
Actor, comedian and TV presenter Josh Widdicombe was announced as the founding Patron of the Fringe Festival.
Josh said: “Totnes Fringe is exactly the kind of festival that matters - ambitious, independent, and genuinely open to a wide range of artists and audiences. It’s rooted in the South West but has the potential to grow into something much bigger, and I’m really pleased to support it as Patron.”
There are no confirmed plans for Josh to appear over the weekend, but organisers say “nothing can be ruled out.”
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