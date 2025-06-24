Tony Gee’s remarkable 50-year career has been rooted in three core elements: the imagination, the child, and story. His journey began with an extraordinary and serendipitous event that led him to become a puppeteer—a path that unfolded into a life of vibrant creativity and international experiences. He is also the published author of Making Worlds: The Creation Myth Puppets Handbook, an illustrated compendium of global tales and a practical guide to creating the puppets that bring them to life, drawn from over thirty years of staging large-scale puppet theatre with children.