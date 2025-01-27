Last Friday (January 24) a crew from Totnes Fire Station was called into action to fight a six-vehicle fire in Newton Abbot.
They provided vital command support for the Incident Commander working alongside neighbouring stations from Newton Abbot, Paignton, Torquay, Bovey Tracey and Teignmouth.
Thanks to the combined efforts of the crews, the fire was successfully contained to two vehicles, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.
Three Breathing Apparatus teams worked to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread with the help of a water bowser from Torquay
Totnes crew managed the Command Support element, which involved liaising with control, coordinating with other agencies, keeping all the paperwork updated, and ensuring the Incident Commander had real-time information.