Totnes Town Council has announced the recipients of the 2025 Totnes Community Awards. Congratulations go to Alan Blake and Dee Cunnison, joint winners of the Individual Community Award.
Alan was awarded the honour for making a real difference to our community by volunteering for Totnes and Dartington Football Club. Dee receives her award for making Totnes a better place to live through her involvement with Transition Town Totnes (TTT), ShareShed, Transition Homes, Resilient Lives, and other community groups in the town.
Totnes Rugby Football Club and Totnes Young Farmers Club, joint winners of the Group Community Award, were honoured for their efforts, which have such a positive impact in our local community.
Earlier this year, the Council invited residents to nominate individuals and groups who go above and beyond to enrich life in Totnes. They received 20 nominations for 10 different individuals and organisations.
Every nomination told a story of kindness, commitment, and community spirit. Councillors reviewed the submissions in April, and the winners were honoured with a pewter medal featuring the town crest during the Annual Town Meeting held on 15th May at The Guildhall.
Councillor Tim Bennett, the new Mayor of Totnes, shared: “These awards are a heartfelt thank you to the incredible people who give their time, energy, and compassion to make Totnes a better place. Choosing just a few winners from so many deserving nominations was no easy task.”
In addition, a Judy Westacott Award was presented to Carole Whitty for her work with Caring Town and KEVICC Dart Valley Learning Trust. It recognises her remarkable and sustained contributions to the Totnes community over many years.
The Judy Westacott Award carries on the tradition of the Lifetime Achievement Award, renamed in Judy’s honour. Judy Westacott MBE was known for her leadership, compassion, and tireless service to the community, and the renaming of the award serves as a tribute to her legacy.